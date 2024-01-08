Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.42. 1,868,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $330.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

