Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BABA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. 11,339,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309,396. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.