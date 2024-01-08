Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Global X Dax Germany ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 36.69% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period.

DAX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

