Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,159. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

