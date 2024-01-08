Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

