Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 518,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.