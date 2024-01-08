Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 344,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,817. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

