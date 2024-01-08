Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 600,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,333. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.