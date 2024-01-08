Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.77 on Monday, reaching $3,417.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,172. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,179.32 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,234.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,067.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

