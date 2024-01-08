Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,927. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.