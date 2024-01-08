Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,611 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

