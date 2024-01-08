Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $8.55. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3,093,522 shares.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 549,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

