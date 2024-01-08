Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $187.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

NYSE:PKG opened at $167.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

