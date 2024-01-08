Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.96. 1,360,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.54. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

