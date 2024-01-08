Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stake Lessened by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Par Pacific worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 417,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,617. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

