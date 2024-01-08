Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.17. 302,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average is $319.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

