Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 46,334 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 72,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,097. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

