Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock worth $9,493,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $658.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.41. The company has a market capitalization of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

