Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $33.92 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662,994 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 396,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 650,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128,715 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

