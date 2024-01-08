Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NVO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. 641,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.