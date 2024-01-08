Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.81 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $230.78. 544,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,008. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.