Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

PM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 865,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

