Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 89,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 244,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. 27,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

