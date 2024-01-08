Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 594,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

