Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 143,749 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,749 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 172,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,661. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

