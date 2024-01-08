Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,252 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

