Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,958 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after purchasing an additional 369,804 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,659,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JQUA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.36. 31,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,372. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.