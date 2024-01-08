Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 731,525 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731,525 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $71,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.62. 100,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,276. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.