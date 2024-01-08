Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 982 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.33. 28,469,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,616,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

