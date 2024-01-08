Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

