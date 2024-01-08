PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.