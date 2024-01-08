PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 211,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,239. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

