PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

QQQ stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.76. 24,494,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,481,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

