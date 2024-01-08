PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,987. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

