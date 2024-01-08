PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

