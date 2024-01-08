PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $91.39. 5,941,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

