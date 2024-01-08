Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

MS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.59. 1,044,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

