Peoples Bank OH Has $345,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,486. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

