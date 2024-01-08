Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $221.39. 96,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,961. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.62 and a 52 week high of $224.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.