Peoples Bank OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,323. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.