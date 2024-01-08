Peoples Bank OH Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,001. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

