Peoples Bank OH Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH's holdings in Linde were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Linde by 27.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 564,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,097,000 after buying an additional 121,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 101,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Linde stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.65. 205,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.91. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

