Peoples Bank OH Sells 466 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,357. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

