Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $81.83 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

