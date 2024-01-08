Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

