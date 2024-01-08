Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$41.00.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.22.

POW opened at C$38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$38.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.49.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3904983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

