ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,101,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

