ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.47

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.47, but opened at $25.39. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2,468,230 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.