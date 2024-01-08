Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 283,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,244. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

