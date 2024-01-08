Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $31.54. Prothena shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 817,761 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $748,150 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

